Juventus tipped to land tenth straight Scudetto by rival

Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini believes that winning the Italian top flight this season is between two teams – Juventus and Inter Milan.

He said this despite his teams recent impressive run in the competition and the Champions League.

Lazio is another team that has been threatening Juve’s dominance of the Italian game for some time now.

Ahead of his team’s game against Lazio this weekend, Gasperini claimed that Juventus and Inter Milan are the only teams that should be considered for the Italian league title.

He added that Napoli can also be considered, but his team are only focused on their concept of how the game should be played.

He said as quoted by Football Italia: ‘will do our best’ to keep up with the Serie A giants.

“I don’t discuss what others think, the important thing is that my concepts haven’t changed,” Gasperini said at a press conference.

“Today, only Juventus and Inter can speak about the Scudetto, maybe Napoli. We will try to do our best, but the important thing is that the concepts are clear.”

Juve is looking to become the first team in all of Europe’s top five leagues to win ten straight league titles.

The Old Lady has changed their manager for this season, but they remain one of the most talented teams in European football.