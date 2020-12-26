Juventus tipped to make move for Serie A Brazilian attacker

Tuttojuve has tipped Juventus to make a move for Crotone attacker, Junior Messias.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has been one of the best players at Crotone this season having scored 5 league goals in 14 games.

He was also in impressive form for them when they faced Juventus earlier in the season.

The report highlights Juve’s need for a new striker when the transfer window reopens, and it says that although this is his first campaign in Italy, he has shown enough to get the attention of the Bianconeri.

In giving reasons why he would be the perfect player for Juve, the report says that he has the skill and hunger to thrive and Juve needs a fourth striker.

An excerpt reads: “He is showing good skills and if we were in Juventus we would think about it. Because? Because he is hungry, determined, willing to win and to fight and also because Juventus lacks a fourth striker and sometimes some players who come from nowhere, have more hunger and determination than those who come from famous teams.”

At 29, he isn’t a young player anymore, but that also means that he would be willing to stay on the bench and provide good support for our attackers when he is needed.