Juventus tipped to return for Real Madrid’s outcast

Juventus has been tipped to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder, Isco Alarcon by the end of this season.

The Spaniard will be out of contract then and will not be offered a new deal.

He hasn’t been an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s first team for much of this season.

This has opened the door for him to have a taste of Serie A before he retires from playing the game.

Tuttojuve says Juve could return for his signature when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have added some new players to their squad and they might continue to make these additions when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Isco was one of the finest midfielders in Europe before he moved to Real Madrid.

He helped them at the start of his career to win several trophies including the Champions League.

However, he is past his best now and there is little sense in bringing him to Juve.

The Bianconeri will get more value from sticking to signing much younger players.

Isco is looking for what will probably be his last big deal, and we should allow him to find that at another club.

We are bigger than being a retirement plan for any footballer.