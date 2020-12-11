Juventus tipped to “run away” from signing soon-to-be free agent

David Alaba is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

The Austrian will be out of a contract with the European champions and it seems that they will not reach an agreement over a new deal.

After winning two Champions League titles and a host of other trophies, top teams will want to sign him.

However, reports from Spain via Tuttojuve is claiming that the same reason why Bayern Munich isn’t looking to keep him might frustrate the Bianconeri out of the race for his signature.

The defender has asked Bayern Munich to pay him 15m euros per season if they want him to sign a new deal, and the report says that he is insisting on that fee even to new suitors like Juventus.

The Bianconeri are one of the highest paying teams in Europe, however, the coronavirus pandemic has affected their finances.

The club will want to sign players on significantly lower wages while it recovers from the financial slump.

Because of this, the report has tipped them to “run away” from signing him when he becomes available in the summer.

Most teams will struggle to pay Alaba that much and that might see him return to Juve’s radar in the summer.