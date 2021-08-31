Juventus tipped to save their season by making signings in the next few hours

Juventus season suffered a somewhat unexpected twist when Cristiano Ronaldo left them last weekend.

There had been much speculation about the future of the Portugal captain, but as the end of the transfer window approached, most people expected him to remain at the club.

That has all changed and his departure means that Juve now has to find a goalscorer.

But that isn’t the only position that needs to be strengthened at the club right now.

Tuttojuve’s Massimo Pavan has discussed their summer and claims that they have failed to bring in the reinforcements that their seasonal aim requires so far.

He claims they need a new central defender even though Daniele Rugani looks set to stay, because he isn’t good enough.

He also spoke about the need for a new midfielder and tipped Pjanic to make a return, among other positions. He expects them to use the next few hours to sort out these deficiencies.

He writes: “In these few hours we will see what will happen, Juventus will try to save its market and make a team more competitive that in the summer had a very specific task that was not fulfilled also due to lack of funds.

“A left winger was needed and he didn’t arrive, a central was needed in place of Demiral and Rugani arrived, not suitable, two midfielders were needed and one arrived, while the classic playmaker could be Pjanic, but maybe not. Finally, when Ronaldo left, a top-level bomber was needed, a Haaland, but being impossible, a Vlahovic, it could have been the right synthesis, Kean arrives, well, but another twenty goals are needed per season, who will do them?”