Juventus has been tipped to offload Adrien Rabiot at the end of this campaign as he approaches the final year of his current deal.

He has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to Juve as a free agent from PSG.

Rabiot divides opinion at the club, but mostly, he is disappointing in matches for the Bianconeri.

The midfielder has continued to get playing chances for Juve, but because he often plays poorly, it doesn’t seem they would hand him a contract extension.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the ex-Manchester City youngster will be sold if the right offer arrives this summer because Juve doesn’t want to lose him as a free agent at the end of the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot hasn’t been good enough to play for this club, and he should be replaced in our starting XI.

We can keep him at the Allianz Stadium as a squad member, but it is probably best to cash in on him and raise some funds to sign a replacement.

There would be much better midfielders on the market in the summer, or we can keep one of our impressive youngsters that spent this campaign out on loan.