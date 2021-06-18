Juventus tipped to take advantage of chaos at Fiorentina to land two targets

There is some chaos at Fiorentina after Gennaro Gattuso left them less than a month after becoming their manager.

La Viola has looked like an ambitious side in the last few seasons and they have some of Serie A’s best young talents.

Gattuso was supposed to help them become a top team in the Italian top flight again and to break back into the European places.

However, after disagreements over player transfers, he has abandoned them and they will need to find a new manager for the coming campaign.

His departure means the future of some of their stars has become uncertain with Tuttojuve saying that they are questioning the club’s ambition now.

The report claims Juve could take advantage to sign two players in their ranks that have caught their attention.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the Serbian duo, Dusan Vlahovic and Nikola Milenkovic.

The latter is a centre back who has been a mainstay in their squad and has been in fine form.

He has a deal that expires next year and La Viola wants 30m euros for his signature.

Juve doesn’t want to pay more than 15m euros and they could get the deal sorted for free after next season.

Vlahovic’s deal expires in 2023 and he has serious interest from the Bianconeri, but Fabio Paratici could sign him for Tottenham.