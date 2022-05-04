Juventus to abandon their pursuit of French midfielder over asking price

Aurélien Tchouaméni is an in-demand star and as more teams keep tabs on him, his market value is increasing.

The French midfielder has been in fine form in this campaign and that has attracted the attention of Juventus and other top clubs.

The next transfer window is an important one in his career, and the Bianconeri might move for him.

However, AS Monaco’s asking price could be a problem, according to a report.

Tuttojuve claims the Ligue 1 side keeps increasing their asking price and they want 70m euros for his signature now.

This has turned away many suitors, including Real Madrid, who are no longer looking to add him to their squad.

Juventus is now expected to also turn their attention to other targets because of that asking price.

Juve FC Says

Tchouaméni would be a great signing, but 70m euros is unreasonable for a player who is just starting his career.

This has been a good season for him and it is a clear sign that he would have a great career.

However, he will only leave Monaco when they set a reasonable asking price for his signature.

It makes little sense for him to cost the Bianconeri around the same amount as Dusan Vlahovic.