Juventus to appeal against partial stadium ban

Juventus is set to appeal the partial ban on their stadium handed to them after the 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Inter striker, Romelo Lukaku, was racially abused by the most robust section of the Juventus fans as he took a penalty to equalise for the Nerazzurri in the game.

This caused chaos in the fixture and the striker was sent off after appearing to provoke the fans further.

A sports judge has now ordered a section of the Allianz Stadium to be closed for a game and that did not go down well with Juve because it has their best fans.

Il Bianconero reveals that the black and whites now intend to appeal the ban and have prepared their case.

They hope to get it overturned because the club needs that group of supporters for their next home game.

Juve FC Says

Our fans in that section are the most vocal and we will want them to be in our next home game.

This is why the club must appeal the decision and could succeed in overturning it.

However, nothing is certain and we must be prepared to win the game even if this ban is not overturned.