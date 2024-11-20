Juventus is closely monitoring the continued progress of Tiago Djalo, a player who has dramatically turned around his career after a frustrating period at the Allianz Stadium. Once a player struggling for game time in Turin, Djalo is now enjoying regular first-team football at FC Porto, and this loan move has proved to be a game-changer for the young defender. His revival at Porto has sparked interest in him, and Juventus sees this as an opportunity to potentially profit from his development when he moves on in the future.

The decision to send Djalo on loan to Porto has not only benefitted the player but also Juventus, as it has allowed him to showcase his talent on a larger stage. Now, Juventus finds themselves in a defensive crisis with several key injuries in the backline, but they have no intention of recalling Djalo unless they receive a compelling offer for his services. The Bianconeri are keen on getting the maximum value for Djalo when he eventually leaves, and they are hopeful that his continued form in Portugal will help achieve that.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

One of the major milestones in Djalo’s career came during the recent international break when he earned his first call-up to represent Portugal. This significant achievement not only highlights his growing reputation but also boosts his market value. Juventus can now be more confident in his ability to command a solid transfer fee, should they choose to sell him in the near future.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is considering using Djalo as part of a deal to acquire Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis. However, should that move fall through, the Bianconeri are reportedly placing a €15 million price tag on Djalo, a figure that could rise even further depending on his performances in the remainder of the season.

The successful loan spell at Porto has provided Djalo with a platform to showcase his abilities, and he has seized the opportunity with both hands. He has become an important fixture in Porto’s defence, further cementing his status as a player with significant potential. While Juventus’ current defensive struggles may tempt them to bring him back to Italy, they are wisely opting to let Djalo continue his development in Portugal, where he is thriving.

Overall, Juventus will be hoping that Djalo’s continued success boosts his value, allowing them to secure a profitable transfer. This loan spell has proved to be a pivotal moment in the player’s career, and if his upward trajectory continues, he could bring significant returns for Juventus in the future.