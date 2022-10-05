Although he’s one of the most in-form Juventus players at the moment, Arkadiusz Milik may not feature in his side’s Champions League encounter against Maccabi Haifa.

The Bianconeri are still searching for their first points in the tournament after conceding defeats against Paris Saint Germain and Benfica, and anything but a victory on Wednesday would doom their remaining qualifying chances.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Max Allegri won’t risk his Polish striker against his Middle Eastern opponents.

During yesterday’s training session, the former Napoli man worked alone in the gym. It was later revealed that he’s suffering from a slight fatigue in the adductor.

Even though his condition isn’t serious, the Bianconeri won’t thrust him in the starting formation today.

As the source explains, Juventus want to avoid a similar scenario from the one endured by Angel Di Maria and Manuel Locatelli who aggravated their injuries following premature returns.

So it remains to be seen if Milik will be on the bench against Maccabi or left out from the squad altogether.

Juve FC say

Despite the must-win nature of the contest, the high stakes aren’t enough to justify such risks.

Milik has proven to be a key player for the squad, and losing his services for an extended period of time would be a major blow for our campaign.

Moreover, Allegri should have enough talent at his disposal to earn a victory against the European minnows.