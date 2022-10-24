It was only a few weeks ago that most of us believed that Adrien Rabiot was on his final contractual year at Juventus.

The Frenchman joined the club on a free transfer in 2019 but never truly delivered the performances that justified his hefty wages.

But in his recent outings, the 27-year-old has been displaying some encouraging signs, with his brace against Empoli being his latest positive contribution to the team’s cause.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are looking to start the negotiations with Rabiot and his entourage for a contract renewal.

The source even adds that the club is hoping to find an agreement with the player prior to the World Cup break in November.

The French national team coach Didier Deschamps is extremely likely to call up the Juventus midfielder to join his squad for Qatar 2022.

Juve FC say

In the past years, three recurring Juventus managers spoke very highly of Rabiot’s capabilities. Maurizio Sarri, Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri all mentioned how the player himself doesn’t realize how massive is his potential.

Therefore, if the player finally steps up and continues to deliver on a consistent basis, then it would make sense for Juventus to renew his contract rather than losing him for free at the end of the season.

However, expecting a renewal before the World Cup is a bit of a stretch, as negotiating a deal with his mother and agent Veronique remains a tough task on its own.