Kenan Yildiz has continued to prove that he is a player Juventus can trust, with his development showing steady improvement since joining the club. The Turkish international has progressed significantly season after season and is now considered one of the brightest prospects in the Bianconeri squad.

Signed from Bayern Munich as part of the Under-19 team, Yildiz wasted no time in making an impact. His rapid rise through the ranks saw him break into the senior side, and he now wears the club’s prestigious number 10 shirt, a testament to the faith placed in him by the management.

Juventus Aim to Secure Long-Term Commitment

Now a regular contributor, Yildiz is showing levels of productivity and maturity that exceed those of many players his age. At just 20, he has already established himself as a reliable performer, and Juventus are keen to ensure that his future remains in Turin. After facing criticism for selling Dean Huijsen too early, the club is determined not to repeat the same mistake.

Although Yildiz is currently under contract until 2029, Juventus are reportedly preparing to offer him a new and improved deal. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the proposed contract would extend his stay until 2031, with a salary expected to range between 3 million and 4 million euros net per season.

Getty Images

A Symbol of Juventus’ Future

Juventus view Yildiz as a long-term asset and is eager to demonstrate how highly they value him. Offering improved terms is part of a broader strategy to build around key young talents, and Yildiz has shown he is more than capable of carrying that responsibility.

He is a talented and composed footballer who continues to make a strong impression each time he takes to the pitch. His performances so far have made it clear that Juventus can rely on him, and all indications suggest he will play a central role in the club’s future ambitions.