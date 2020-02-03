Juventus to bring Orsolini back?

Juventus are considering a return for winger Riccardo Orsolini who has impressed during his time at Bologna.

Orsolini joined Bologna in a €15m deal in June 2019, however the Bianconeri reportedly kept a buy back option in the players deal.

SportItalia report that Juve can bring back the youngster back this summer for €22m or choose to leave him there for another season and buy him for €30m in 2021.

According to SportItalia journalist Alfedro Pedulla, Juve will look to bring the 23-year-old back to Turin this year for a figure believed to be around €25m.

Orsolini has six goals and five assists in 22 league games this season for Bologna.