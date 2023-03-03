Juventus to build their team around Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s return to fitness boosts Juventus, who remain hopeful he will make a significant impact on the team.

The midfielder has taken the entire first half of this term to get fit after his injury in pre-season and Juve was patient.

One of the positives in Juventus’ last game against Torino is that he got his first Juve minutes on the field.

The World Cup winner is now set to play even more games for the black and whites, according to a new report.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Pogba is at the heart of Juve’s plans now and in the future.

The midfielder will feature in matches regardless of the formation being used. Only the players around him would be alternated.

Juve FC Says

When he is fit, Pogba is one of the best players in the world and we can bank on him to become the lynchpin of our midfield.

The ex-Manchester United man is the squad’s leading midfielder and we just need to keep him fit to get the best from him.

In this second half of the term, we need him to stay fit and in form and that could guarantee us a successful end to the year.