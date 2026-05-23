Juventus are among the first clubs to express interest in Tijjani Reijnders as the midfielder prepares for a possible departure from Manchester City at the end of the current season.

Despite remaining one of the biggest clubs in European football, Juventus have endured another disappointing campaign and could miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League. The uncertainty surrounding their league position has increased the importance of the upcoming transfer window as the club looks to strengthen several areas of the squad.

Juventus Interested In Reijnders Return

Reijnders has emerged as one of the names under consideration by the Bianconeri, particularly as he has struggled for consistent playing time since joining Manchester City. Juventus believe the Dutch midfielder could provide additional quality and balance in the centre of the pitch if he becomes available during the summer.

The midfielder previously played for AC Milan before moving to England, meaning he already has experience of Serie A and understands the demands of Italian football. That experience is viewed as an important advantage, with Juventus confident he could adapt quickly if he returns to Italy.

Arsenal Join Transfer Race

Juventus are expected to continue pushing for the signing if Manchester City decide to part ways with the player. However, competition for his signature is now increasing, with another major European club reportedly entering the race.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal have also shown strong interest in Reijnders and are keen to offer him an opportunity away from his current difficulties at Manchester City.

The report states that Arsenal believe the midfielder could become an important addition to their squad and are prepared to compete directly with Juventus for his signature. The North London side have previously signed players from rival clubs and reportedly view Reijnders as another who could strengthen their team ahead of next season.