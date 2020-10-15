Di Maria
Transfer News

Juventus to challenge Barcelona for South American ace

October 15, 2020

TuttoJuve claims that Juventus is interested in signing Angel Di Maria next summer, but they face competition from Barcelona.

The report claims that the Catalans are targeting a move for two PSG players, Juan Bernat and Di Maria, but the Bianconeri also wants the Argentine winger too.

Di Maria has enjoyed a stellar career in Europe following stints at Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He moved from Manchester United to PSG in 2015 and he has since scored more than 80 goals in over 200 appearances for the French side.

He has won several league titles in Spain, Portugal and France and he will bring huge experience to the Juventus dressing room.

He already has a goal and two assists in four league games this season, and he will be a free agent at the end of this season if a new deal isn’t offered to him, according to Transfermarkt.com.

Juve has been landing the best of free agents for a long time now and the Argentinean, who helped PSG to reach the final of the Champions League at the end of last season, might become the next high-profile player to make the move to Turin.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pirlo

Former Ballon d’Or winner backs Pirlo to succeed as a manager

October 15, 2020
Dembele

Juventus target transfer fee has been lowered to an affordable level

October 15, 2020

Juventus linked with audacious superstar swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo

October 15, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply