Juventus to challenge Barcelona for South American ace

TuttoJuve claims that Juventus is interested in signing Angel Di Maria next summer, but they face competition from Barcelona.

The report claims that the Catalans are targeting a move for two PSG players, Juan Bernat and Di Maria, but the Bianconeri also wants the Argentine winger too.

Di Maria has enjoyed a stellar career in Europe following stints at Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He moved from Manchester United to PSG in 2015 and he has since scored more than 80 goals in over 200 appearances for the French side.

He has won several league titles in Spain, Portugal and France and he will bring huge experience to the Juventus dressing room.

He already has a goal and two assists in four league games this season, and he will be a free agent at the end of this season if a new deal isn’t offered to him, according to Transfermarkt.com.

Juve has been landing the best of free agents for a long time now and the Argentinean, who helped PSG to reach the final of the Champions League at the end of last season, might become the next high-profile player to make the move to Turin.