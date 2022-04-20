Juventus to closely monitor Fiorentina defender during Coppa Italia clash

When Juventus take on Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals, fans will witness a host of personal duels on the pitch.

But the most interesting battle will surely be the one between Dusan Vlahovic and Nikola Milenkovic.

The two Serbians were like brothers during their time together in Florence, almost inseparable. After all, they both started at Partizan Belgrade before making the switch to Fiorentina.

But on Wednesday, the Juventus striker will have to go through the Viola defender who will stand between him the goal.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could take the opportunity to closely monitor the Serbian center back.

The source believes that the Turin-based club is searching the market for a defender, and Milenkovic has the characteristics that fit the bill.

The 24-year-old joined joined the Tuscan side in 2017, and his contract expires in 2023. This season, he has scored one goal in his 28 Serie A appearances thus far.

Juve FC say

When it comes to Juventus and Fiorentina, we all know the bad blood that accompanies every transfer from Florence to Turin.

But at the end of the day, the Viola are always willing to listen to the Old Lady’s offers, and when they receive a transfer fee that pleases them, they’d happily sent their stars packing towards the Allianz Stadium despite the angry fan backlash.

So if Juventus truly want to sign Milenkovic, they know exactly what they need to do.