Juventus to closely monitor Nicolussi Caviglia on Tuesday with a view for the future

Last summer, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia left Juventus to join Sudtirol on loan. But on the back of an impressive few months in Serie B, the young midfielder earned a mid-season switch to the top flight.

The 22-year-old has immediately established himself as regular starter at Salernitana, making four appearances in January and contributing with a goal.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will be closely observing their youth product when he takes the field against them on Tuesday.

The source believes that Nicolussi Caviglia could follow the footsteps of Nicolò Fagioli by earning a place with the first team thanks to an impressive loan stint.

The report explains that the Italian could become a replacement for Leandro Paredes who’s unlikely to remain in Turin by the end of the campaign due to his underwhelming performances.

According to Transfermarkt, Salernitana have the right to buy the player at the end of the season, but Juventus have preserved themselves a buy-back option.

Nicolussi Caviglia rose through the Bianconeri’s ranks from a tender age, but a series of injury setbacks derailed his progress between 2020 and 2022.

Juve FC say

It’s pleasing to see the young man putting his injury nightmare behind him and returning to contention for a spot at Juventus.

But at the moment, Nicolò Rovella is most probably ahead in line. So unless we have two openings, the on-loan Monza midfielder should get the nod.