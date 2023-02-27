On Tuesday, Juventus and Torino will round off the action from the 24th matchday of Serie A as they clash heads at the Allianz Stadium for the Derby della Mole.

According to ilBianconero, Juve’s directors will take the opportunity to monitor their longtime transfer target Wilfried Singo.

With Ola Aina serving a one-match ban, the 22-year-old Singo should get the nod on the right flank.

The Ivorian joined the Granata’s Primavera squad in 2019 and swiftly rose through the ranks to become a regular feature for the first team.

This season, the wingback has contributed with a goal and an assist in his 17 Serie A appearances. His contract with the club runs until 2024.

Juve FC say

As we all know, Juan Cuadrado will most likely leave Juventus once his contract expires at the end of the season, prompting the Bianconeri to search the market for a capable replacement.

Due to his impressive physical and technical attributes, Singo landed on the Old Lady’s shortlist, while his short-term contract suggests that he could be available for a cut price in the summer.

Despite being crosstown rivals, Juventus and Torino are always willing to conduct profitable business, with Gleison Bremer’s transfer being the latest testament.

So let’s see how Singo will fare on Tuesday night.