Patrick Dorgu has attracted serious interest from Manchester United, who have seen at least two offers for the Dane turned down by Lecce. The Red Devils regard him as one of the best wingbacks in Europe and are working hard to secure his signature. However, Lecce is playing hardball, which has prevented the deal from being finalised as of this stage in the transfer window.

Juventus, who have been monitoring Dorgu for some time, also view him as an ideal fit for their new manager. Given their interest, many expected the Bianconeri to make a move for him in the summer, but they ultimately did not pursue him. Despite that, the Dane is still available on the market, and Juve is reportedly exploring the possibility of swooping in to hijack Manchester United’s bid.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus is now looking to take advantage of the delay in negotiations between Manchester United and Lecce. The Premier League club has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Dorgu, but without a club-to-club agreement, the transfer cannot go through. This has opened the door for Juventus to make a move and attempt to sign him while they still can.

Dorgu’s potential arrival would be a significant boost for Juventus, with the Danish wingback offering dynamism and quality in a position that could elevate the team. However, there is one major obstacle: Juventus may not be able to match the salary that Manchester United has reportedly offered him.

With the window still open, it remains to be seen whether Juventus can strike a deal or if Manchester United will ultimately secure the player’s services. Whatever the outcome, Dorgu’s future is one to watch closely as the transfer window draws to a close.