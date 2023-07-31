After signing Timothy Weah earlier this month, Juventus are on the verge of completing their second signing of the summer in the shape of Facundo Gonzalez.

The Uruguayan is a young and promising centre-back who started his career at Espanyol’s youth ranks before joining Valencia in 2019.

The 20-year-old rose to fame during the recent U20 World Cup in Argentina. He played a vital part in Uruguay’s triumphant campaign. The South Americans beat Italy 1-0 in the final.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Gonzalez should complete his transfer to Juventus in the next two days.

He will undergo medical tests and sign a contract with the Bianconeri before possibly embarking on a loan adventure as the source suggests.

The report names three potential destinations in Italian football: Hellas Verona who merely escaped relegation last season, Genoa who have just returned to Serie A and their crosstown rivals Sampdoria who will play in Serie B next term.

This type of temporary spell should earn the young defender valuable playing time. It would serve as an important learning experience in Italian football.

For their part, Valencia should collect a compensation largely in the form of bonuses. The youngster’s current contract with the Spanish club runs until 2024.