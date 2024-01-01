Montenegrin teenager Vasilije Adžić is reportedly on the verge of joining Juventus, with the Bianconeri overtaking Bologna in the race to secure his signature.

Adžić is highly regarded as the best talent from Montenegro in many years, and his next career move is expected to be to Italy. While Bologna appeared close to finalising the deal weeks ago, Juventus has now reached an agreement with Buducnost Podgorica for his transfer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the 17-year-old is anticipated to be in Turin next week to finalise the deal and officially become a part of the Juventus setup. Adžić is expected to start his journey with either the U19 or Next Gen team at Juventus, to eventually progress to the first team.

Juve FC Says

It would have been a surprise if Bologna beat us to secure the signature of a top youngster unless we did not want the player.

Adžić knows he is joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and we expect him to work hard in our youth team to gain the first team chance he craves.

If he does that, he knows Max Allegri will call him up as he has done to other youngsters in our group.