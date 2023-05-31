Marcus Thuram
Juventus to consider Bundesliga striker if Vlahovic leaves in the summer

May 31, 2023 - 11:30 am

At the end of a troublesome campaign, Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic could decide to part ways.

The club might opt for a financial sacrifice after missing out on Champions League football due to a 10-point deduction, and the Serbian remains one of its most valuable assets.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, the Bianconeri could resort to Marcus Thuram as a replacement for Vlahovic.

The French international will be a free agent next month following the expiry of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 25-year-old is the son of the legendary Lilian Thuram who represented the Old Lady between 2001 and 2006.

As the source claims, the club would offer the Frenchman a lucrative contract, slightly less than the figures that the Serbian currently earns.

However, Juventus would be able to count on the Growth Decree which allows them to save 50% on the taxes related to the wages of players signed from abroad. Moreover, this would register as major Capital Gains since Thuram would arrive as a free agent.

This season, the striker has contributed with 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions in what has been a highly impressive campaign on a personal level.

The versatile attacker can play either as a centre forward or on the flanks in an attacking trident.

