Juventus are reportedly willing to offload Timothy Weah who is no longer considered a regular starter.

The USMNT star was bought from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2023 to replace Juan Cuadrado, but endured an underwhelming first campaign in Turin under Max Allegri.

Nevertheless, the versatile player was significantly more involved this term, earning substantial playing time under Thiago Motta and his successor, Igor Tudor.

The 25-year-old has thus far made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals in the process, while also providing five assists for his teammates.

Timothy Weah loses his starting berth at Juventus

Following Tudor’s arrival, Weah mostly played as a wingback in the Croatian manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

But while he was a starter at first, the situation has changed in recent weeks, especially following Andrea Cambiaso’s return to fitness and Alberto Costa’s sudden rise to prominence.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus are now willing to sell Weah if they were to receive an appropriate offer.

As the source explains, the winger only earns €2 million per year, so his salary doesn’t represent a major headache for the club. However, they might be tempted to register a capital gain from a player who’s no longer considered instrumental in the manager’s plans.

Spurs & Everton interested in Weah

The Turin-based newspaper adds that the former Lille star has suitors in the Premier League, particularly Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Hence, it remains to be seen if either club will come forward with an interesting bid and lure Weah towards the English shores.

In the meantime, Weah will be keen to make a strong statement in the FIFA Club World Cup, which is being played on home soil (the United States), but he’ll be hoping to get sufficient playing time to prove his worth.