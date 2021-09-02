Juventus to continue youth movement – Next target revealed

Amidst the current financial difficulties, it appears that Juventus have learned their lesson. No more spending on aging veterans, no more astronomical wages.

Calciomercato (via ilBianconero) explains that the Bianconeri’s new management – led by new CEO Maurizio Arrivabene – is planning to focus on affordable young players whose values can rise throughout the years.

Hence, the Old Lady’s new arrivals during this summer were all young players. From Manuel Locatelli to Kaio Jorge and the returning Moise Kean. And let’s not forget about Mohamed Ihattaren who joined on deadline line before sealing a loan move to Sampdoria.

Speaking of the Ligurian club, the source believes that Juve’s next transfer target is none other than Mikkel Damsgaard who’s been impressing at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium since his arrival last summer.

The young attacking midfielder also put on some brilliant performances for Denmark during their incredible Euro 2020 run, and even scored a spectacular freekick against England in the Semi Finals.

The 21-year-old has been linked with the several clubs – including the Bianconeri – throughout the past year, but Sampdoria president, Massimo Ferrero, still managed to resist all offers during the summer.

Whilst the relationship between the Old Lady’s management and the Blucerchiatti might have been cold in the past, the loan deals of Ihattaren and Radu Dragusin may have opened a route for bigger business between the two clubs in the future.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will be able to land their transfer target who is also courted by other top European clubs.