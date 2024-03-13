Juventus is pleased with the development of Matias Soule, who is in terrific form during his loan spell at Frosinone this season.

The Argentine has emerged as one of the best-performing Bianconeri loanees since his departure in the summer and has attracted interest from several clubs.

While Juve recognised his talent, they did not anticipate the extent of his explosive progress.

Soule’s exceptional performance is now posing a dilemma for Juventus regarding his future, as they may need his talents while also considering the potential financial benefits.

If Juventus is content with his departure at the end of the term, they are open to offloading him as soon as the season concludes.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus now faces two options in terms of handling the player’s transfer. The report suggests that Juve can either sell him to one of his various suitors or use him as a sweetener to secure their target.

Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners is the main target for the upcoming summer, and the Bianconeri could potentially use Soule as a sweetener to facilitate his addition to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been in fine form at Frosinone and would be eager to help them stay in Serie A, as that will make more clubs take him seriously when the transfer window reopens.