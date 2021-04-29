Juventus to decide on Paratici’s future as three potential replacements emerge

After the departure of his longtime mentor Giuseppe Marotta in 2018, Fabio Paratici was expected to lead Juve’s sporting department for years to come.

The 48-year-old’s contract expires by the end of the season, and whilst a renewal was previously considered to be a forgone conclusion, the situation is far less certain at the moment.

The Bianconeri are currently in the midst of an underwhelming season, and some of the director’s choices have been blamed for the results on the pitch.

Paratici has been previously lauded for sealing grand transfers including Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa, but other acquisitions were less successful.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), the club will soon decide whether to renew the sporting director’s expiring contract or allow him to leave the club after eleven years.

Other directors – including Federico Cherubini find themselves in similar situations.

Whilst Paratici continues to work on the future in the meantime, the source revealed three potential replacements in case he ends up leaving the club.

The first name on the list is Cristiano Giuntoli who has been Napoli’s sporting director since 2015/16.

The second name is a much more familiar one for Juventus fans. Marcello Lippi enjoyed two successful stints in Turin, winning all major titles, but is he willing to return in a managerial role?

Finally, the source mentions yet another comeback, linking former general manager Marotta with a return to his old office. The 64-year-old has been Inter’s CEO since leaving the black and white house.