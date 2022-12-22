Juventus to decide on the future of Matias Soule in January

Juventus has several budding young players coming through at the club, and Max Allegri has been giving chances to as many as possible.

However, the Bianconeri manager cannot give them enough chances as the club chases several trophies and needs its experienced men to deliver top performances that can win medals.

One man who needs more game time to reach his full potential is Matias Soulé, who has been knocking on the door of regular first-team action for a long time.

The attacker is 19 and could be a regular at a smaller club, with some Serie A sides showing an interest in him.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is not in a hurry to decide on his future. At the moment, they could keep him in Turin for the rest of the season.

They might also decide to allow him to go out on loan for the second half of the season, but that decision will be made in January.

Juve FC Says

Soule has shown he is a tremendous talent and will benefit from spending some time out on loan.

But we do not have to rush this decision, and the club must be sure he will be better served if he leaves on loan before they sanction such a transfer.