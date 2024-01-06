Juventus aims to retain Federico Chiesa in their squad for an extended period, similar to most of the players in their group.

The Italian attacker is a crucial player at the Allianz Stadium, and with his current contract set to expire next year, the Bianconeri are keen on securing his long-term commitment.

Despite not making many acquisitions last summer, Juventus is focused on retaining the core of their star players. Chiesa holds a significant role at the Allianz Stadium, and the club is aware that other teams might express interest in acquiring him.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is dedicated to ensuring that Chiesa remains a part of their squad. The club has plans in place to initiate contract extension talks with him, as his last discussions were held in October. They hope to resume negotiations soon and are optimistic about extending his contract until 2028.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a player we have to keep at the Allianz Stadium, and he probably wants to stay.

However, there is no guarantee that he will remain if he does not pen a new long-term deal.

In the summer, more clubs will begin to get serious about pursuing his signature, and we have to get him on a new deal soon.