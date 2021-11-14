Juventus to discuss player’s future with his agent soon

The agent that has the closest relationship with Juventus is arguably Mino Raiola and there would be lots of meetings between the club and him in the next few months.

As Juve rebuilds the team at the Allianz Stadium, some of his clients might make the move to the Bianconeri.

What about those still on the books of Juve? Perhaps some would also leave the club for good.

His biggest client at the club now is arguably Matthijs de Ligt and Calciomercato reports that the Dutchman’s future is far from certain.

The report says he could leave the Bianconeri at the end of this season and Juve would meet with Raiola to discuss the way forward in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt remains one of Europe’s best centre-backs and the Dutchman is a valuable member of Max Allegri’s squad.

However, as he continues to deliver on the promises of his talent, clubs around Europe are monitoring him.

Juve is in a dilemma now as they want to reduce their wage bill and also keep their best player.

De Ligt earns the most money at the club and he could earn them more than 100m euros if he is sold.

That fee would go a long way in helping the Bianconeri and they can also sign a cheaper alternative like Nikola Milenkovic or even a free agent like Alessio Romagnoli. Would you advise the club to cash in De Ligt?