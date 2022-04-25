Juventus to discuss transfer targets with Sassuolo during their match today

Juventus faces Sassuolo in Serie A today, but the match isn’t the only thing the Bianconeri is interested in as they travel to the Città del Tricolore.

The game is a must-win for the Bianconeri, who will close the gap between them and Napoli on the league table if they succeed.

Dropping points will expose them to the clubs below on the league table like AS Roma and Fiorentina.

Regardless, Juve will also have an eye on their future and will discuss the prospect of signing at least two players from the Black and Greens.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri intends to get information about the possible signings of Giacomo Raspadori and Davide Frattesi from I Neroverdi.

Both players have been catching their attention, and they will likely be in the lineup trying to hurt Juve in the game.

Juve FC Says

Sassuolo has been the best breeding ground for Italian talents recently, and we can attest to that from their development of Manuel Locatelli.

Frattesi and Raspadori will likely join bigger clubs by the summer. If we don’t sign them, another club will and make us regret that decision.

But adding them to our squad might depend on how much their current club quotes us.