Juventus to evaluate loanee in the first team in the summer

Koni de Winter is one of several Juventus loanees spending this season outside the club.

The Belgian is doing well on loan at Empoli and has recently attracted attention from a Premier League club.

He has a big summer ahead of him and his future could be at the Allianz Stadium.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri will evaluate him at the end of the season.

If he does well in preseason training, he could remain with their first team as the latest player to graduate from the Next Gen side.

Juve FC Says

De Winter is enjoying life on loan at Empoli, which is a sign he is ready to play regularly at the highest level.

The black and whites have some very fine players in their Next Gen side and now is time for them to help the club save some money.

Fabio Miretti, Samuel Iling-Junior and Nicolo Fagioli have all shown they have what it takes to play for the first team and their form will pave the way for more players to join.

De Winter will want to impress immediately if the black and whites promote him to their first team.