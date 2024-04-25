Atalanta defeated Fiorentina last night to advance to the Coppa Italia final, where they will face Juventus.

The Bianconeri qualified for the final after defeating Lazio on aggregate in the semi-final and will meet Atalanta again.

They were finalists in 2021, with Juventus winning the game 2-1, thanks to goals from Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

La Dea has continued to develop well under Gian Piero Gasperini and will be eager to win this time.

If Juve does not win the competition, they will be trophyless for a third consecutive campaign, which is not what Max Allegri or his players want.

The Bianconeri have now been handed a boost ahead of the game, as Calciomercato reveals Gianluca Scamacca will not play in the final.

This is because the striker received a yellow card in the semi-final against Fiorentina, which rules him out of the game against the Bianconeri in the final.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta will be keen on avenging the loss they suffered at our hands in 2021, but Max Allegri has good experience in winning finals and can inspire the team to earn victory in the game.

The boys must also be determined to end this season with that trophy and give everything they have for success in the Coppa Italia.