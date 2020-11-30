Juventus to face challenge from Inter Milan for Premier League striker

Inter Milan are claimed to be keen on a deal to sign Raul Jimenez as a replacement for exit-bound Lautaro Martinez, which may come as a blow to Juventus.

The Old Lady already sounded out Wolves to talk about the availability of the Mexican striker this summer, before opting to strike a loan deal with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata.

There is rumours that Paulo Dybala may now be considering an exit, and he would no doubt need replacing, and Jimenez has proved to be one of the best marksman in Europe.

Calciomercatoweb claims that with Jorge Mendes tasked with finding a new home for Lautaro, Inter will look to follow up that deal with a move for the Wolves striker, although the club’s may need to slow down following his shocking injury this weekend.

Raul clashed heads with David Luiz on Sunday and had to be rushed to hospital, and there is no return date set for his return to action as of yet.

Would Inter’s interest further Juventus want for the Premier League star?

Patrick