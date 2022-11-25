Juventus to face Premier League leaders Arsenal in December friendly

Juventus has ramped up plans to ensure their players stay fit during this World Cup break and have now scheduled a friendly game with Arsenal.

Max Allegri’s men were in top form before the break and the Italian league season does not resume until 2023.

Juve will want to ensure their men remain fit and focused ahead of the restart and one way to achieve that is to play some matches.

A report on Football Italia reveals they will face Arsenal on the 17th of December in preparation for the return to action.

Arsenal is having a solid season and they are five points clear at the top of the EPL table.

They will present Juve with a tough test and the game will also help Arsenal prepare for the return of football to their league on the 26th of December.

Juve FC Says

We need these games to keep us in shape and into competition mode before the league resumes.

Arsenal is one of the most in-form teams in Europe now, so they will be tough opponents for us to face.

However, it is just a friendly game and our players must not get too physical and hurt themselves before league matches even begin.