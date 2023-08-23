This summer, Juventus have been devotedly trying to push Leonardo Bonucci out of the door, using every tactic in the book.

The management stripped the defender from the captain’s armband, left him at home during the US summer tour before completely ousting him from the official squad, leaving his Number 19 vacant.

While the 36-year-old was initially defiant, he has apparently accepted his fate and is now looking to seal a move for a new club where his services are required.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Bonucci is very close to leaving Juventus and joining Union Berlin.

The defender’s entourage held positive talks with the German club yesterday. Therefore, a final agreement appears imminent.

The Euro 2020 winner was holding out for a transfer to Lazio as he prefers to remain in Italy. However, the Biancocelesti would have to sell their Spanish defender Mario Gila beforehand, which raises doubts over the operation.

Thus, the safe option for Leo would be to join the Bundesliga side. Nevertheless, the new Champions League boys could struggle to match the player’s current salary, offering 2 million euros (he currently collects 3.5M at Juventus).

Hence, Juve are willing to step up and cover the deficit in order to facilitate the transfer.

In other words, the Italian giants are so desperate to get rid of the defender, they’re willing to pay a portion of his salary while he plies his trade in Germany.