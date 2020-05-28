Juventus to focus on Jorginho

Juventus could focus their attention on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho this summer after getting another refusal from Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian ‘leaked’ his position once again yesterday, definitively saying ‘no’ to Juve’s offer and Barcelona’s efforts to trade him for Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio.

According to Corriere Torino, Juve and Barca’s talks have stalled as the Bianconeri have no interest in Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic or Ousmane Dembele.

With Juve looking to rebuild the midfield, Corriere Torino suggest that Juve will now make ‘an assault’ to sign Jorginho this summer, but could face an ‘international auction’.

Chelsea value the midfielder at €40m and while his agent Joao Santos confirmed that “Sarri likes Jorginho, they worked well together” he also suggested that ” two top European clubs” had contacted him about his client, however neither was Italian.