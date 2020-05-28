All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus to focus on Jorginho

May 28, 2020

Juventus could focus their attention on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho this summer after getting another refusal from Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian ‘leaked’ his position once again yesterday, definitively saying ‘no’ to Juve’s offer and Barcelona’s efforts to trade him for Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio.

According to Corriere Torino, Juve and Barca’s talks have stalled as the Bianconeri have no interest in Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic or Ousmane Dembele.

With Juve looking to rebuild the midfield, Corriere Torino suggest that Juve will now make ‘an assault’ to sign Jorginho this summer, but could face an ‘international auction’.

Chelsea value the midfielder at €40m and while his agent Joao Santos confirmed that “Sarri likes Jorginho, they worked well together” he also suggested that ” two top European clubs” had contacted him about his client, however neither was Italian.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Juventus asked about Frenkie De Jong

May 28, 2020

Premier League interest in Gonzalo Higuain

May 28, 2020

Juventus will listen to offers for Rabiot

May 28, 2020