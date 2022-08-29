Juventus to focus on midfield ins and out before the transfer window closes

Juventus has had an active summer transfer window and they are one of the clubs that would remain busy for the next few days before the window slams shut.

The Bianconeri have added Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria, among others, to their squad, and they expect these individuals to make the team stronger.

Both players are injured and Juve has not looked very assured, especially in midfield.

They want to change that in this transfer window and have been looking to add a few midfielders to their squad before it closes.

The Bianconeri have made Leandro Paredes their most important target and they are working to get him into their squad before the transfer deadline passes.

Calciomercato reports that in the remaining days of the window, they will find accommodation for the likes of Nicolo Rovella, Nicolo Fagioli and Arthur Melo.

This will allow them to sign Paredes, who is waiting for them to come for him already.

Juve FC Says

We need to get as much business done as possible before this transfer window closes and Paredes will be a great signing.

However, we must offload the deadwood in our squad before we can add him to it.

The midfielder has played in Serie A before now and it should be easy for him in the competition if he makes the move.