Juventus are already plotting their summer onslaught on highly-rated Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri won’t make any additions to the middle of the park in January, adjourning their plans to June.

Club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna have identified Koopmeiners as their ideal transfer target.

However, the operation will certainly be costly, with Atalanta requesting more than 40 million euros.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus feel they can fund the deal by offloading two players who are currently plying their trade elsewhere on loan.

The first is Arthur Melo who has managed to revitalize his career at Fiorentina. The Viola have the option to sign him for 22 million euros.

The source expects the Tuscans to keep hold of the Brazilian due to his important role within Vincenzo Italiano’s tactical system. The Bianconeri could be willing to offer a marginal discount to push the deal through.

The second sacrificial lamb could be Matias Soulé who’s enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Frosinone, cementing himself as one of the most exciting young stars in Europe.

The Argentine has suitors in the Premier League, and his value could be somewhere around 30 million euros depending on his performances between now and the end of the season.

If Juventus manage to cash in on Arthur and Soulé, they will have enough funds to spend on Koompeiners.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has been at Atalanta since 2021 and has a contract valid until 2027. This season, he contributed with seven goals and four assists across all competitions.