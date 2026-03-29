Juventus are reportedly plotting an ambitious summer transfer campaign that would see them land Robert Lewandowski and Randal Kolo Muani.

The club’s CEO, Damien Comolli, and sporting director, Marco Ottolini, are looking to build a super attack.

The first step was already achieved by securing Kenan Yildiz in the long term. The Turkish signed a new and improved contract in February.

Next on the agenda is to tie down Dusan Vlahovic, whose deal is set to expire at the end of the season. The Serbian is reportedly willing to halve his salary to prolong his time in Turin.

Juventus keen to add Kolo Muani & Lewandowski to super attack

Juventus are aiming to reunite Vlahovic and Yildiz with Randal Kolo Muani, who is said to be eager to return to Turin following his unpleasant experience at Tottenham.

The Frenchman is expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain when his loan expires at the end of the season, and the European champions will be open to selling him to the Bianconeri.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Kolo Muani’s book value will drop to €38 million, making him more affordable for Juventus compared to last summer, when they fell short in their bid to acquire his services.

In addition to the France international, GdS insists that the Serie A giants are seriously interested in Lewandowski, who’s expected to leave Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The five attackers Juventus plan to sell next summer

Naturally, Juventus will only be able to afford the costs of signing Kolo Muani and Lewandowski through an attacking firesale. Therefore, the pink newspaper identifies the five attackers who would have to make way for the star duo.

Jonathan David and Lois Openda are unsurprisingly the first two names on the list, as the two strikers have struggled in front of goal this season.

Luciano Spalletti is also willing to part ways with another 2025 signing in Edon Zhegrova, as the Kosovar winger hasn’t been able to regain his best physical condition after the ACL tear he sustained last season.

Arkadiusz Milik is also on his way out, as he’ll be seeking a prominent role elsewhere after finally overcoming his two-year injury ordeal.

Finally, Juventus are hoping that Nico Gonzalez seals a permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid, but either way, the Argentine winger is unlikely to be reintegrated, as the management is determined to cash in on his services.