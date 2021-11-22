Juventus to get a financial windfall if they beat their next opponents

Juventus’ match against Chelsea tomorrow is one of the most important fixtures they would play this year.

They beat the European champions at home and the Blues will chase glory in this reverse fixture.

Tuttomercatoweb reports the fixture is a moneymaker for Juve and reveals how much they stand to gain from any result.

The report claims a Juventus win in London will earn them 2.8m euros, while a draw will fetch the Bianconeri 930 thousand euros.

Juve FC Says

Juve has done very well in the Champions League this season and it is a competition that we can win.

The match against Chelsea in Turin confirmed that Max Allegri can tactically defeat even the best manager in Europe.

This game is another chance for Juve to show they mean business this season.

Chelsea would be desperate to revenge their loss in Turin, but the Bianconeri should still outsmart them, as they would play under less pressure than the English hosts.

Paulo Dybala could miss the match through injury, but that shouldn’t be a problem because he also didn’t play in the reverse fixture and Juventus got the job done in his absence.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata would look to provide the goals we need to get all three points.