Juventus is set to receive financial compensation from FIFA following the serious ACL injury suffered by Juan Cabal while on international duty with Colombia. The defender, who had recently become an important part of Juventus’ defensive setup, will be sidelined until the end of the season, adding to the club’s growing injury concerns, which already include Gleison Bremer.

FIFA’s compensation program, designed to support clubs when players are injured during international duty, ensures that the Bianconeri will recoup part of Cabal’s wages during his absence. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Cabal’s annual salary is €2.5 million, and Juventus is expected to receive around €1.7 million from FIFA for the duration of his unavailability. These funds will be paid once the player has fully recovered and is cleared to return to competitive action.

While the financial compensation helps mitigate the economic impact of losing a key player, it does little to address the immediate challenge of maintaining defensive stability. Cabal’s injury has prompted Juventus to plan for reinforcements in the January transfer window, with several targets, including Feyenoord’s Dávid Hancko, reportedly on their radar.

This injury is a significant blow to Juventus, who have been dealing with a congested fixture schedule and high expectations this season. Cabal’s promising start with the club and his growing influence on the team made his absence even more poignant. However, the FIFA compensation mechanism provides some relief, covering his wages while allowing Juventus to focus its resources on finding a suitable replacement.

Ultimately, while financial reimbursement is appreciated, Juventus’ primary concern will be navigating the remainder of the season without two key defensive players. The January transfer window will now play a crucial role in addressing their squad depth and ensuring they remain competitive in pursuing domestic and European success.