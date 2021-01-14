Juventus to go for PSG striker this summer?

Despite leaving the Italian peninsula in September 2019, Mauro Icardi remains a great source of debate among Calcio fans.

The former Inter captain had one of the most storied stints in Serie A in recent memory, from excellent displays on the pitch, to all sort of drama and disputes outside of it (Sky Sports).

The striker has been a part of the Paris Saint Germain squad since last season, and the French club decided to maintain his services on permanent basis last summer.

However, his first 15 months or so in Paris have been far from smooth for the former Sampdoria bomber, as despite a strong start to his French adventure, he ended up losing his starting berth and was left on the bench during some crucial fixtures, including the Champions League final against Bayern Munich as well as the Semi-final against RB Leipzig.

Apparently, Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici is still a big fan of Icardi, and according to Calciomercato, he will try to add the Argentine to the club’s formidable attacking department.

The report adds that a deal is very unlikely during the current January market, but things could become more plausible in the summer.

Nonetheless, it must be noted that PSG have recently sacked their former tactician Thomas Thuchel and replaced him with the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, and the former Spurs boss immediately delivered by winning his first trophy on Wednesday, as Les Parisiens beat their rivals Marseille 2-1 to be crowned as the winners of the French Super Cup (The Sun).

For his part, Icardi managed to score the opening goal of the match, before earning a penalty which was successfully converted by his teammate Neymar, and has thus been voted as the man of the match.

In conclusion, the Argentine striker’s fortunes in Paris might be drastically changing with the arrival of Pochettino, as he could be set to play a major part in his compatriot’s tactical plans, which could make a summer transfer to Juventus a very unlikely proposition.