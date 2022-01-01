Juventus to hand the first contract extension of 2022 to this star

Juventus will be busy with contract renewals in this new year with several key players close to the end of deals in the summer.

One player who has stood out despite his age is Juan Cuadrado and he has now been tipped to become the first Bianconeri player to get a new deal.

The Colombian has remained an ever-present in the Juve lineup under the club’s last three managers.

Tuttomercatoweb says the Bianconeri would reward his consistency with a new one-year deal with an option of another year.

There would be no increment in his current wages and he is expected to remain on the same terms in his new deal.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has been a faithful and effective servant to Juve and deserves his new deal.

The former Fiorentina man is a significant player to have in your squad even when you are adding much younger players to it.

His experience and good fitness record means he is a player we can rely on for the next few years.

At 33, it is easy to think giving him a new deal is not a good idea, but the winger’s effectiveness despite his age means we can easily trust him to remain an outstanding performer for now.