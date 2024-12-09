Samuel Mbangula emerged as the Juventus savior on Saturday with a late equalizer against Bologna that kept Thiago Motta’s winless run intact.

The Bianconeri found themselves trailing by two goals early in the second half, but rallied in the final minutes to secure a point. Although this result wasn’t sufficient to ward off the chorus of jeers from the disgruntled Allianz Stadium crowds, Mbangula was one of the few players who escaped the fans’ wrath.

And yet, this might not be enough to salvage his future in Turin.

After the contest, Mbangula expressed his desire to score several more goals in the Bianconeri shirt, but the management might have other ideas.

As reported earlier, Serie A giants identified the Belgian as one of the players to sacrifice in order to raise transfer funds. The hierarchy have already confirmed they’ll be after a new defender in January, while the arrival of a new striker cannot be completely ruled out.

According to Tuttosport, Mbangula has suitors in the Bundesliga, the Ligue 1 and possibly elsewhere. Therefore, Juventus could be ready to capitalize on the growing interest in the 20-year-old’s services to forge transfer funds.

As the source notes, the youngster hasn’t started a match since October, as he’s considered a backup option for Kenan Yildiz on the left wing.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that Juventus had initially set the winger’s price at 10 million euros. However, his recent exploits in Bologna could drive the price up.

The Belgium U21 international started his career at Club Brugge and Anderlecht before joining the Old Lady’s ranks in the summer of 2020.

Last summer, he made quite an impression on Thiago Motta who decided to add him to the senior squad and gave him his debut on the opening day of the season against Como, and the young man responded by scoring a fabulous opener.