As many of us had already foreseen, Juventus are having some issues in the left-back department.

For one reason or another, the management neglected the problem which has been haunting the club for the past couple of years.

The declining Alex Sandro is no longer fit for a regular role at a top club, and Mattia De Sciglio hardly makes for an exciting alternative.

To make matters worse, the latter has sustained an injury against Maccabi Haifa, leaving the Brazilian as the solitary option for the role.

So according to TuttoJuve, the club has decided to rectify the situation by investing in a new left-back come January instead of waiting until the summer transfer market.

The source mentions two possible solutions. The first is Alex Grimaldo, who will leave Benfica once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The source claims that he could be available for cut price fee in the winter (between 3 or 4 million euros). Nonetheless, the Spaniard will expect a contract that sees him collection 4 millions per season.

On the other hand, Empoli’s Fabiano Parisi would command a larger transfer fee (around 10 millions) but his salary would be significantly lower, so the whole operation would cost less overall.

Juve FC say

Parisi is definitely an exciting up-and-comer, but Juventus already have a fair share of young left-backs on the books. Of course we’re talking about the loaned-out Luca Pellegrini and Andrea Cambiaso.

At the moment, the Bianconeri must invest in a finished article like Grimaldo who can be an added value to the starting formation straight away.