Juventus to keep a close eye on Witsel as he joins Belgium camp at Continassa

Juventus remains interested in a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel and will now get a chance to have a closer look at him and perhaps speak to him unofficially.

The Belgian midfielder will be with his national team at Juve’s Continassa training base for this international break as they attempt to win the UEFA Nations League trophy.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri know that his Dortmund deal expires at the end of this season and they intend to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The former Benfica man has been in fine form for the Germans and remains one of their most experienced players.

He has vast experience in world football, having also had stints in Russia and China.

Juve has targeted much younger players recently, but Massimiliano Allegri has shown over the years that he is a manager that likes to trust experienced players.

If Witsel keeps his fitness level up, he could become a Juve player next season, helping them chase the many trophies they would want to win.

The Bianconeri will hope their players return from the international break with no injuries so that they can continue their fine run of form.

Their first game after the break would be the blockbuster match against AS Roma and a win in that game will push their confidence to a whole new level.