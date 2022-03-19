Allegri
Club News

Juventus to keep Allegri but coaching changes are coming

March 19, 2022 - 12:15 pm

Juventus will keep Max Allegri as their manager beyond this season, but they will make changes to his coaching staff, according to a report.

The Bianconeri have had a tough season and the club is expected to change things around in the summer.

Some players will leave to be replaced with new ones, but that might not be the only department that change will happen.

There have been calls for the club to sack Allegri following their poor performances so far.

However, Football Italia says he will remain at the helm for next season, but Juve will replace some of his coaching staff.

The club hopes these changes will help them have a better 2022/2023 season.

Juve FC Says

When a club is performing poorly, it calls for changes to be made and sometimes it is not the manager that needs to leave.

You can argue that the manager is as good as his coaching staff, but the reality is that Allegri has proven over time that he is a good manager.

The club is right if it gives him at least one more season to succeed whilst changing things around him.

It would be interesting to see which player joins the current group when the transfer window reopens.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rudiger

Report – Premier League star agrees to join Juventus until 2026

March 19, 2022
dybala

Allegri and Dybala reported to have clashed in training

March 19, 2022
rabiot

Juventus preparing to offer flop to Chelsea for Jorginho

March 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.