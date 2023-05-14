Juventus home jersey 2023/24
Juventus to launch 2023/24 home jersey against Cremonese

May 14, 2023 - 1:00 pm

During the past few weeks, leaked images of the new Juventus home jersey had been circulating online, and the official confirmation has finally arrived.

As per tradition, the players will don the famous black and white stripes on the home kit, but next season’s edition will be marked by golden lines.

As it’s often the case, the shirt sparked debate amongst the club’s supporters. While some welcomed the new tweaks, others were left displeased.

In any case, the club has already confirmed the new Adidas home jersey, and the club will launch it on the pitch this evening as reported by JuventusNews24.

The Bianconeri will host Cremonese in the 35th round of Serie A, so the club will seize the opportunity to unveil the 2023/24 jersey ahead of schedule for promotional reasons.

This won’t be the first time the club pulls off such a publicity stunt, as it often releases kits for upcoming campaigns at the end of the season.

So let’s hope that the new jersey proves to be a good luck charm for Max Allegri’s men who will try to assemble as many points as possible from the remaining four Serie A fixtures to secure a Top-four spot for next season, otherwise, they won’t be able to wear this kit in the Champions League.

